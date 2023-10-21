Suara.com – Chelsea FC coach, Mauricio Pochettino, is very optimistic ahead of the London Derby against Arsenal in the 2023/2024 Premier League at Stamford Bridge, Saturday at 23.30 WIB.

With three consecutive wins, Chelsea has beaten Brighton & Hove Albion with a score of 1-0 (League Cup), Fulham with a score of 2-0 (English League), and Burnley with a score of 4-1 (English League).

Pochettino has the ambition to continue to get three points when he meets the team coached by Mikel Arteta.

“We are thinking about winning, in relation to Arsenal, which is a great team,” said Pochettino, quoted from the club’s official website, Saturday.

Pochettino realizes that the match against Arsenal is a big challenge because their opponent is a team that is unbeaten in the Premier League along with Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal is currently in second place in the standings with 20 points.

Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction in the 2023-2024 Premier League. (Doc. Suara.com)

Pochettino has great respect for the quality of Arsenal’s coaches and players and called them serious contenders to win the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Despite this, Pochettino still believes that Chelsea is capable of providing a strong match and could even hand Arsenal their first defeat this season.

“They are contenders to win everything, not only the Premier League but also the Champions League, and I think they are doing a fantastic job and it will be difficult,” said Pochettino.

“But we are also confident that we can give our best and play a very good game,” said the 51-year-old coach.

In the upcoming match, Chelsea will lose several players such as Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku due to injury.