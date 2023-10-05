“Many people with ITP describe their life as a storm and we managed to overcome it during the regatta”. These are the words of Barbara Lovrencic, president of Aipit Aps, on the occasion of the presentation event of ‘Passata è la storm’, the logbook of the first crew made up of 5 people, including Barbara, in fact, with ITP (Immune Thrombocytopenia) , who participated in the ‘stormy’ Millevele regatta in Genoa last September 2022, thanks to the ‘ITP – Traveling with Werlhof’ project.