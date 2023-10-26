The FIA ​​has responded to those who raised doubts about how post-race checks are managed. After the disqualification of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the end of the United States Grand Prix, controversy arose relating to the small number of single-seaters on which random checks are carried out, i.e. not planned in all races.

Like these checks, there are also checks that are carried out at the end of all Grands Prix, such as weight and fuel. “The process of random checks has been in place for decades – explained the International Federation in a note – and exists to ensure that teams do not know before the race which specific areas of their cars could be examined, obviously in addition to the standard checks. This means that, from their point of view, any part of the car could be controlled.”

“We have a group of highly experienced technicians – continues the FIA ​​note – and have a considerable amount of data available which helps to direct the decision regarding the parts to be checked”.

There are software capable of comparing in a very short time the data expected by the Federation technicians with that obtained on the track. A discrepancy becomes a suggestion to investigate the affected area. The FIA ​​then clarified that all the tests carried out at the end of a Grand Prix require a large amount of work to be carried out in a limited time. And here the note clarifies that the time available is not decided by the FIA, but by the logistical needs that require the teams to prepare all the material for transport.

“Although carrying out a vast amount of checks – clarifies the International Federation – it is impossible to cover all the areas of all the single-seaters in the short time available, and this aspect is particularly rigid in consecutive race weekends, in which there is a precise time to be respected for shipping the goods”.

“The control process is not limited to post-race and post-qualifying checks – concluded the FIA ​​note – there are further examinations during the weekend, and every weekend a single-seater is selected for even more in-depth analyses, checks which require the dismantling of components and consequently much more time”.

Read also: