THE VOICE OF PEKANBARU – Quacqurelli Symonds (QR), a higher education ranking agency, has just announced the QS World University Rankings (QS WUR) by Subject 2023 on March 23 2023.

This assessment focuses on five aspects, namely Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Research Citations per Paper, H-index, and International Research Network (based on faculty area).

From the list of universities, only five State Universities (PTN) in Indonesia with law majors have made it onto the QS WUR 2023 list.

Want to know if your campus is included in it? The following are the five PTNs with the best law majors in Indonesia according to QS WUR 2023, as reported on the QS TOP Universities page on Saturday, August 12 2023.

Airlangga University (UNAIR)

UNAIR Faculty of Law is ranked 151-200 at global level. Founded in 1951, UNAIR Faculty of Law is one of the oldest in Indonesia.

This faculty offers regular and international undergraduate programs, a master’s degree in law, a master’s degree in notary law, and a doctoral program.

University of Indonesia (UI)

The UI Faculty of Law is also ranked 151-200 in the world. With various specialization programs such as legal practitioners, civil law, Islamic law, customary law, economic law, technology law, criminal law, constitutional law, and state administrative law, the UI Faculty of Law provides many options for its students.

Gadjah Mada University (UGM)

The UGM Faculty of Law is ranked 201-250 in the world. As the first law faculty in Indonesia after independence, the UGM Faculty of Law organizes regular and international undergraduate, master’s and doctoral programs.

Brawijaya University (UB)

UB’s Faculty of Law is ranked 301-350 in the world. UB Bachelor of Law students can choose one of nine study concentrations, including business economic law, family law, agrarian law, labor law, constitutional law, state administrative law, criminal law, Islamic law, and international law.

Padjadjaran University (UNPAD)

UNPAD Faculty of Law is ranked 301-350 in the world. One of the four faculties that founded Padjadjaran University, the UNPAD Faculty of Law offers quality programs.

That’s the list of several PTNs with the best law majors in Indonesia according to QS WUR 2023. Is your campus included in it?

Source: topuniversities.com