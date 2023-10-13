loading…

Chechen man attacks school in France, stabs teacher to death. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

PARIS – A man of origin Chechnya stabbed to death a teacher and injured two others at a northeastern school French . French security authorities will investigate the incident for suspected acts of terror.

The attack in the city of Arras comes as France, which has a large Jewish and Muslim population, is on high alert for security risks following Hamas’ attacks on Israel last weekend.

The 20-year-old man, who was not named, is from Russia’s Muslim-majority southern Caucasus region of Chechnya. The perpetrator had been registered on France’s national register known as “Fiche S” for potentially posing a security threat, a police source told AFP.

A second police source said that according to initial investigations, the perpetrator had shouted takbir.

Those injured were a member of school security who was stabbed multiple times and was in critical condition and a teacher whose condition was not that serious, the source added.

“No pupils at the school were injured,” said another police source as quoted by France 24, Friday (13/10/2023).

A philosophy teacher who witnessed the attack, Martin Dousseau, described a moment of panic during recess, when schoolchildren confronted the gunman.

“He attacked the canteen staff. I wanted to go down to intervene, he turned to me, chased me and asked if I was a history and geography teacher,” said Dousseau.

“We built a barricade inside, then the police came and took it down,” he said.