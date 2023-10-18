A doctor who is also the wife of a police officer was caught having an affair with a student while she was in an LDR with her husband.

The husband, with the initials AH, a police officer with the rank of First Police Inspector (Iptu), caught his wife KDL having an affair and sleeping with a UNHAS Makassar medical student.

Quoted from the news uploaded on the Instagram account @frix.id, this affair scandal allegedly started when AH was studying at the Police Science College (STIK/PTIK) in Jakarta.

KDL and his mistress, WH, both have medical backgrounds. And currently both of them are studying at the Faculty of Medicine, UNHAS Makassar.

During his education in Jakarta, AH felt something strange was related to his wife. Therefore, without telling him, AH flew to Makassar to meet his wife.

However, he was surprised to see his wife being taken home by a man, who was later discovered to be WH.

Even more surprising, AH then found photos of his wife naked with WH on KDL’s cell phone.

Finally, AH reported his wife to the South Sulawesi Regional Police for the affair she was committing.

News of this affair went viral after it was uploaded by a Makassar city information account which revealed the chronology of the doctor’s adultery with the student.

It was stated that KDL was a doctor who graduated from Liaoning Medical University (UML) in China and was a finalist in Puteri Indonesia in 2014 representing the city of Pinrang, South Sulawesi.

The news of this viral affair also received attention from netizens. Not a few have concluded that a wife’s infidelity is not only triggered by economic factors.

“You can get an established one, instead you choose one who is still unemployed,” commented one netizen.

“So here’s the fix, household destruction isn’t just because of the economy,” said another.

“Even an officer class is being cheated on,” said another netizen.