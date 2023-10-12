loading…

An Israeli military watchtower burns in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Photo/ABED RAHIM KHATIB/DPA

GAZA – Deceiving Israel about its intentions and discovering major vulnerabilities in its surveillance infrastructure on the Gaza border are some of the key elements of Hamas’ latest offensive.

Careful planning by Hamas allowed the Palestinian militant group to launch the worst attack on Israeli security in five decades, according to The New York Times on Tuesday (10/10/2023).

The newspaper spoke with senior Israeli security officials about the initial conclusions their agency had drawn regarding Hamas fighters’ attacks on southern Israel last Saturday.

Palestinian Hamas fighters stormed more than 20 cities and military bases, killing hundreds of soldiers and civilians and taking dozens of people hostage.

Before the attack, Israel considered Hamas successful in preventing clashes in May 2021.

“Intercepted phone calls between militants appear to confirm assessments that the organization is not a threat,” the source said.

Analysis is being carried out to determine whether the conversation was staged.

Israel relies too heavily on the sophisticated wall it is building along the Gaza border, which has various types of sensors and remotely operated machine guns.

“Officials believed the region to be impregnable and stationed a relatively small military force nearby, prioritizing other areas for deployment,” the report said.