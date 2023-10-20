British Rapper Che Lingo Releases Exclusive Song to Commemorate Crunchyroll’s Fall 2023 Anime Season

Anime streaming service Crunchyroll today announced an unprecedented collaboration with British rapper and anime enthusiast What a Lingowho has created a song to commemorate the fall 2023 anime season.

The song, titled “Lifetime”is a harmonious reflection of the main themes present in the anime and has the collaboration of MIKU NAKAMURAmember of the Japanese rock band Co Shu Nie. Like Che Lingo, who has contributed several musical themes to the soundtrack of the acclaimed dark fantasy series JUJUTSU KAISENCö Shu Nie also left his mark on it with “give it back”, a song that was the ending of the first season.

Inspired by the concepts of “dark fantasy” and “epic battles,” Che Lingo has created a song that delves into the concept of “opposites,” representing the inherent duality between darkness and light. The lyrics of “Lifetime” reflect the evolution of the protagonists of the series, who overcome the adversities and challenges that arise on their path. MIKU’s sweet and ethereal voice perfectly complements Che Lingo’s deeper and darker tones, this contrast encapsulating the odyssey of the protagonists in their search for light while overcoming obstacles.

This is what Che Lingo said about his collaboration with Cruchyroll

“Having written and composed ‘LIFETIME’ for Crunchyroll is a milestone in our respective lives. “It is a unique collaboration and the first of its kind, so I am very grateful to help innovate in so many aspects, especially as an independent artist,” declared Che Lingo. “Anime inspires freedom and we have been able to exercise it creatively with a unique rhythm to create a true connection between anime, music and storytelling, creating a moment that we can all celebrate through ‘LIFETIME’. “I hope that what it conveys lasts as long as the title suggests.”

He has also stated that “Working with MIKU NAKAMURA (Cö Shu Nie) was a wonderful and humbling experience. I knew she was perfect for the song when I heard her voice.”

“Che Lingo is a true anime enthusiast and this collaboration represents the first time Crunchyroll has partnered to produce a single in tribute to this dynamic art form,” said Ariane Sunder, VP of Emerging and Regional Markets at Crunchyroll. “Both Che and MIKU understand the passion and power that comes from anime, so we’re excited for fans to enjoy ‘Lifetime’ as they choose their next series to stream.”

You can hear a snippet of the song in Crunchyroll’s fall season trailer below. Very soon you will be able to find the full song available for streaming worldwide through Spotify.

Watch video

The exciting catalog of anime available to stream on Crunchyroll during its Fall 2023 season includes a host of new anime and sequels, such as JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2, the fantasy adventure Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, the second season of the comedy Spy x Family, the epic exploration series One Piece, the post-apocalyptic adventure anime Dr. STONE New World and many more. All up-to-date information on Crunchyroll’s fall 2023 anime lineup can be found at Crunchyroll News.