The videogame Lords of the Rings: Gollum It was remembered for a proposal that was very far from the initial idea, and a result that was anything but satisfactory. A recent investigation carried out by a German YouTuber has uncovered several interesting details about this title developed by Daedaliclike the fact that Gollum’s game apology statement was written by AI ChatGPT.

Two studio workers confess in the video that ChatGPT was used for the statement, although They were not informed of its existence until it appeared in public. Apparently, it was Nacon who organized and supervised it without notifying the studio, or at least part of her team.

An indefinite delay, a missing Switch version and strange paid DLC were the prelude to a title that was released with notes that reflected a quality far from what was expected. Following this release, a statement was issued in May in which the team reportedly apologized for “not meeting expectations that we put upon ourselves, or our dedicated community.”

It seems that The apologies were not as heartfelt as they seemed., at least by who wrote them. For now, neither Nacon nor Daedalic have spoken in this regard, although the latter have it complicated, since they closed their development studio after the Gollum game disaster.

