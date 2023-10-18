The Indonesian national team has succeeded in ensuring that they qualify for the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone. The Garuda squad again crushed Brunei Darussalam 6-0 in the second leg of the first qualifying round, Tuesday (17/10) evening.

After also winning 6-0 in the first leg in Jakarta last week, in the second leg at home in Brunei last night the Indonesian national team managed to win thanks to a pair of goals from Hokky Caraka, and one goal each from Witan Sulaeman, Rizky Ridho Egy Maulana Vikri, and Ramadhan Sananta.

However, there was one name that stole attention thanks to its good performance in last night’s match. He is naturalized fullback, Shayne Pattynama.

Trusted to be the starter by coach Shin Tae-yong, Shayne appeared impressive throughout the match before being replaced by the Indonesian National Team’s regular left back, Pratama Arhan in the 73rd minute.

Shayne also recorded neat statistics throughout his appearance, where he seemed to make the left flank of the Indonesian National Team feel more alive.

The player from the Norwegian League club, Viking FK, recorded 1 shot on target, where his hard left foot kick from inside box 16 was brilliantly saved by the Brunei goalkeeper.

Shayne also diligently threatens the opponent’s defense. It was proven that he recorded a total of 3 shot attempts. A total of 54 passing attempts were successful.

Not only aggressive in attacking from the wing, Shayne is also strong in defense as a modern fullback. He recorded 3 interceptions, 1 tackle and 2 passes.

After the match, many netizens in cyberspace praised the 25 year old player’s performance, comparing it to Arhan’s sluggish performance in the first leg against Brunei.