In the meantime, the Municipal Executive, with aldermen Gea Oord and Annemarie Dubbink (originally from Lokaal Hellendoorn), Peter Lage Venterink (GroenLinks) and Egbert Nijenbanning (VVD), continued to do the honors. Until Dubbink, Lage Venterink and Nijenbanning lost confidence in their colleague Oord. It was reason for Oord to resign as alderman.