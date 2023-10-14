According to information from several insiders, Chaning Tatum would be the actor sought by James Gunn to give life to Hal Jordan in the new DC Studios universe.

At the end of January of this year, James Gunn (creative producer of the studio) announced the 10 long-awaited projects that will make up the film and TV list of the new DC Studios universe. “Creature Commandos”, “Superman: Legacy” y “Waller” These are the three projects that we will have prior to the series we will talk about today.

“Lanterns” It is the fourth project on this list, when Greg Berlanti, (the creator of the Arrowverse) was simultaneously working on a Green Lantern television series. But For the duo of Gunn and Safran it was not of interest and they made him step aside. “Lanterns” for its part, would bring the two most popular Hal Jordan and John Stewart in a “True Detective” style series, according to Safran.

Who will be the protagonist?

Today, several insiders circulated a rumor on social networks that the actor Chaning Tatum will be in charge of giving life to Hal Jordan in this new universe. As for his past, the actor was already involved in work of this type, giving life to Gambit in a film that never happened.

Other sources indicate that The actor has already begun negotiations with Warner Bros. to bring the character to life. For those who do not know the origin of the character, Jordan first appeared in 1959. He was created by writer John Broome and artist Gil Kane for Showcase #22. Since then, he has become one of the most popular versions of Green Lantern, appearing in several stories and alongside many other heroes, including in the Justice League as one of its founders.

El actor Chaning Tatum