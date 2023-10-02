Chanel, acquired the remaining 40% of the Friulian Mabi International after the first operation of 2019

After almost 45 years of being Italian, the French flag of one of the most important luxury brands flies over the Friulian Mabi International, a famous company producing high quality women’s bags since 1979. Its brilliant founder Mario Biasuttiborn in San Daniele del Friuli in 1949 and new knight of labour, until a few weeks ago, in fact, was the controlling shareholder with 60% divided between a direct 9% and the remaining 51% held by his holding company Mb Investments. Now things have changed and the transalpine giant Chanel who had acquired 40% of it in 2019, recently became 100% owner, having therefore acquired his entire share from Biasutti.

READ ALSO: Gabriele Moratti, budget in the red for Stella Holding: million losses in ’22

Thus the entrepreneur left the position of sole director and a board of directors chaired by was appointed Bruno Pavlovskypresident of the fashion sector of the French brand, and composed of Jacques Chenain, Didier Bonnin e Pauline de Bertrand, all managers of the group. The price of the transaction is not known but certainly Chanel must have disconnected for Biasutti a check for a few million euros because the company is coming off years of strong growth as also demonstrated by the 2022 financial statements. In fact, the financial year closed with revenues of 177 million euros compared to 103.7 million in 2021, with a profit jumped year on year from 21.2 to 39.3 million and a net worth of almost 160 million.

READ ALSO: Elkann is not doing well: profits more than halved for Lol boats

Subscribe to the newsletter