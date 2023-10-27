The Samperi team beats the Greeks from Doukas 4-3 on the second day of the Main Round. But qualification depends on the victory against Stalitsa

Pietro Santercole

27 October – MILAN

We will have to beat the champions of Belarus on the third and final day, we will think about it between now and Saturday evening. What matters is that Città di Eboli repeats itself in the Main Round of the Champions League, beats the Greeks Doukas 4-3 and remains with full points, together with Stalitsa Minsk.

Samperi proposes the same starting five as in his debut against Lucenec. The difference is that it is a completely different, more open match compared to the debut against the Slovaks. Samperi’s Volpi immediately broke the match with the Croatian Marinovic but were immediately caught by Karydas, went back ahead with Venancio, but suffered an instant equalizer from Neto Lira. The usual Calderolli and Selucio score the decisive break: 4-2 at halftime. If in the first match finishing was the biggest problem, in this second match the corner to be smoothed out is the defensive phase: Pett’s goal at the start of the second half calls everything into question. It’s a match until the end, the rossoblù try in every way to extend their lead but at least they don’t concede any more goals. It ends 4-3.

Results: Stalitsa Minsk-Doukas 5-2, Lučenec-Città di Eboli 0-1, Lučenec-Stalitsa Minsk 1-3, Città di Eboli-Doukas 4-3, Saturday 28 October Doukas-Lučenec (5.30 pm, live Futsal TV) , City of Eboli-Stalitsa Minsk (8.30 pm, live on Sky Sport, channel 253, and Futsal TV). Ranking: Stalitsa Minsk (+6) and City of Eboli (+2) 6, Lučenec and Doukas 0.

October 27 – 00:41

