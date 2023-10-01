The Dutch referee will take charge of the match between Inzaghi’s team and Benfica, while the Frenchman will take charge of the big match between the Azzurri and Real

UEFA has appointed the referees for the second day of the Champions League group stage. The Dutchman Danny Makkelie will referee Inter-Benfica, scheduled for Tuesday evening at San Siro (9.00 pm) and valid for Group D. His compatriots Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries will be the assistants. Fourth official Allard Lindhout. The Dutchman Rob Dieperink will be at VAR, while the Slovenian Nejc Kajtazovic will be the VAR assistant. For the big match in group C, the one between Napoli and Real Madrid at the Maradona, however, the Frenchman Clément Turpin was designated. Assisting him were his compatriots Nicolas Danos and Alexis Auger. Fourth official is the Frenchwoman Stéphanie Frappart. At the Var Jérôme Brisard and Avar Benoît Millot.