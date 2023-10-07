The origin of this katana unites Aki with a demon extremely dangerous to human beings.

Aki used his katana to face various enemies during the first season of Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man es an anime full of surprises in its plot thanks to the good use that Tatsuki Fujimoto makes of his characters and the script twists that he offers on an increasingly frequent basis, in addition to know how to play with the mystery which allows him to include the most fanciful part of his work.

Taking into account the surprises that this plot holds, it is difficult not to wonder what is the origin of the katana that accompanies Aki Hayakawa and to the surprise of some fans, this katana relates the character to a powerful demon that does not have any kind of appreciation for human beings.

The following lines will include spoilers from chapter 41 of the manga.

The origin of Aki Hayakawa’s cursed katana

As happens with several of Aki’s best skills The origin of what is his main weapon when fighting his enemies has to do with a demon that made its appearance in the final stretch of the first season of the anime.

As indicated by Makima in a brief flashback in chapter 41 of the manga, the Angel Demon was the person responsible for creating Aki Hayakawa’s katana, granting it power far superior to that of a common weapon and a series of special abilities that includes the possibility of cutting beings immune to touch as happens with ghosts.

Aki’s katana is not the only thing that unites him with the Demon Angel. This demon became a frequent companion of Aki by order of Makima and there was special tension between them due to Aki’s insistence on saving all possible civilians and the coldness that the Demon Angel feels for life, coming to consider that the human being should suffer as much as possible before dying.

Another of the abilities that this very special katana grants Aki is related to the fearsome Curse Demon, one of the most powerful demons we have seen so far. If Aki manages to achieve his goal a series of consecutive stabbings He will curse his enemy, causing this demon to appear to cause great damage to his rival. We could see this in his intense confrontation against Katana Manone of the main enemies of the first season of the anime.

