Chainsaw Man has not only been a success in the anime industry, His manga has been performing well and has very numerous readers. Forming one of the largest communities behind a manga/anime currently.

And within that community there are many readers who come from both Spain as well as Latin America. So you may be interested in knowing all the places, the schedule and the way to read the new chapter of the Chainsaw Man manga completely legally:

Chapter 147 of the Chainsaw Man manga will be released for official reading on October 31 at 4:00 p.m. in Spain. The manga chapters will now come out an hour earlier following time changes. The mangaka of the current work will take a break, so we will have to wait again for number 148 of the manga (2 weeks after the publication of number 147). You can read it legally through the official Shueisha “Manga Plus” website.

