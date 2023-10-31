Makima comes to life through this amazing cosplay that anticipates the arrival of Halloween

It is a secret to no one that Chainsaw Man is one of the most successful and acclaimed works of all timesince Tatsuki Fujimoto has been responsible for completely differentiating this story from the others, giving it a unique and irreverent treatment that has been liked by millions of fans, who faithfully follow the exciting adventures of Denji and company.

Fujimoto’s treatment of Chainsaw Man has been so splendid that this work has won the Harveys Awards for best manga for the third consecutive year, a detail that confirms that this mangaka has been doing an excellent job developing each event of the plot.

Likewise, the characters that Fujimoto has introduced in this work have amazed fans from the first moment, being Running away one of them, well this stole all the attention during the first season of Chainsaw Man. Reason why, a cosplayer artist has decided to make a surprising Makima cosplay that anticipates the arrival of Halloweenstarting the celebration of this popular festival.

This Makima cosplay anticipates the arrival of Halloween

Makima is one of the most beloved characters in Chainsaw Man, because along with Denji and company became one of the great references of the first seasonhaving a very important role, demonstrating the scope of his powers with which he kept the Weapon Demon’s allies at bay.

Since its appearance, Makima has been one of the most captivating and interesting characters in Chainsaw Man, since her mysterious and dominant personality has been the distinctive feature that has ensured the success of this high-level hunter, making her more attractive. That is why, given that Halloween is just around the corner, a cosplayer artist has made a striking Makima cosplay that you will love.

Through Instagram, the cosplayer artist called eru.chan.cos has shared his sensational Makima cosplaywhich anticipates the arrival of Halloween in an impressive way.

In these images you can see how the artist has replicated every detail of Makima in a splendid waybecause from his uniform as a member of Public Security to his distinctive red hair and his mesmerizing look that will make you succumb to your desiresbeing dominated by the Control Demon, which, without a doubt, shows that this is one of the best Makima’s cosplay that you will see in a long time.

The choice of this cosplayer has been more than correctWell, who better than Running away for anticipate the arrival of Halloweensince the Demon of Control will do his thing during this popular night in which all kinds of entities will cause terror in humans.

Without a doubt, This wonderful Makima cosplay will be the center of attention during the Halloween celebrationsince this high-level hunter is one of the most interesting characters today, becoming the preferred choice of cosplay artists when it comes to giving life to any of the individuals created by Tatsuki Fujimoto.

Notably Makima, the Demon of Controlwas the cause of many of Denji’s traumatic experiences, since He manipulated him to the point of making him his human pet.causing great damage to the young chainsaw who has not had much luck during his life.

On the other hand, many rumors have arisen about the premiere of the second season of Chainsaw Man, since these They indicate that it could arrive in 2024accompanied by some surprises, a detail that would be magnificent and would continue to enhance the legacy of this work that, since its launch, has gained a great reputation in the manga/anime industry.

