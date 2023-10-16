Chainsaw Man has become not only one of the best anime of this last year, its manga has once again break a record that has already been more than mastered. In fact, it was at the New York Comic-Con where the winners of the Harvey Awards were revealed, a renowned awards gala for the manga and anime industry.

And Chainsaw Man has once again emerged as the best manga in the entire industry. Every year this gala is celebrated, putting the best manga and anime in the spotlight.. The 2023 list of nominees covers the following titles:

Spy x Family – Tatsuya Endo

Shuna’s Journey – Hayao Miyazaki

Cat + Gamer – Wataru Nadatani

Goodbye, Eri – Tatsuki Fujimoto

These awards have been active for nearly 40 years, but it was in 2018 when the “Best Manga” category of the year was added. Chainsaw Man being the one won the award for the third consecutive year. The Chainsaw Man manga has so far 15 volumes have been published and the community continues to grow with each passing day.

