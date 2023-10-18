Pochita sneaks into Argentina’s presidential elections.

The impact and influence that Chainsaw Man has had on the world is so great that, recently, Pochita appeared at an event for one of Argentina’s presidential candidates.

In a few years, Chainsaw Man, the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto, has become one of the most popular series of the momentwhich is not surprising, since the dark and captivating premise that the mangaka has offered has led to more and more followers joining the ranks of this controversial series that never stops surprising fans.

The Chainsaw Man anime, adapted by Studio MAPPAcatapulted the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto to other levels, since thanks to its adaptation to digital format, This series became an immediate successsince the animation house managed to perfectly convey every detail of the fascinating characters of Chainsaw Man, to the point of obtaining overwhelming popularity and influence.

In fact, the impact that Chainsaw Man has had on the world has been so great that, recently, It has been revealed that this controversial work has been the topic of the moment in Argentinaspecifically in the scope of the presidential elections from that country, since one of the candidates has been seen during an event with a Pochita stuffed animal.

Pochita sneaks into Argentina’s presidential elections

As we have already mentioned, Chainsaw Man has caused a sensation inside and outside the fandomsince the impact that Tatsuki Fujimoto’s work has had on the world never ceases to surprise, becoming one of the biggest series of the moment, to such an extent that some of the characters in this manga have been present in an unexpected and surprising way in the presidential elections of Argentina.

Everything seems to indicate that, for days, Chainsaw Man has been one of the most talked about topics in Argentinasince The presidential candidate, Javier Milei, was compared to Pochita by a journalist, which gave rise to a wave of memes and hilarious news that demonstrated the reach that Tatsuki Fujimoto’s work has had throughout the world.

But this is not all, since, recently, and to further fuel the hype that has arisen in Argentina in relation to Chainsaw Man, during an event by the presidential candidate, Javier Mileireceived a Pochita plusha detail that quickly went viral.

candidate for president of Argentina holding pochita during an event pic.twitter.com/kDYyQuw19m — Chainsaw Man Daily Shots (@ChainsawShots) October 15, 2023

Through X, the account called @ChainsawShots has shared a fragment of the video in which, during an event They give a Pochita stuffed animal to the presidential candidate, Javier Mileiwho quickly makes a victory sign, this being a rather unexpected moment.

Clearly, This detail demonstrates the great impact that manga/anime culture has had throughout the world and in various areas.since it is quite unexpected that a Chainsaw Man character appears with a presidential candidateor that this work is used for political context, which clearly makes Tatsuki Fujimoto’s series more controversial than it already was.

This has been one of the craziest moments that Tatsuki Fujimoto’s work could have experiencedbecause unlike Japan, which usually uses anime to promote its campaigns, it is It is rare to see this type of act in the West.so undoubtedly this is a detail that will go down in history in Argentina.

On the other hand, the Chainsaw Man manga It has been crowned for the third year as the best manga of the momentwhich clearly shows that Tatsuki Fujimoto’s story is is making a big name in the manga/anime industrysince the popularity of this series is constantly increasing, this being a sign of the success that the mangaka has achieved in a very short time.

