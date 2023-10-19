The identity of the most powerful villain so far has been revealed.

Chapter 146 of the Chainsaw Man manga has revealed the true identity of the most feared villain in the series.

Join the conversation

After several very confusing turns, the Chainsaw Man manga has finally decided to clarify part of the mysteries that have arisen in this second partwhich has had very shocking moments that have anticipated the Prophecy of the End of the World that had been mentioned previously, glimpsing a chaotic scenario in which terror will be unleashed everywhere.

And it is that the last chapters of the Chainsaw Man manga Denji’s old acquaintances have been brought to the fore again, as several of the Weapon Hybrids have returned to unleash chaos, under the guidelines of the controversial Church of Chainsaw Manwhich was acting with disconcerting purposes that generated an atmosphere of confusion.

However, the most recent chapter of the manga has finally Motivations of the Church of Chainsaw Man clarifiedmaking known the plans of this controversial sect, and it has also been true villain’s identity revealed after all the chaos currently arising.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for chapter #146 of the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man reveals his definitive villain

For several chapters, It has been foretold that the world will succumb to darknesssince the controversial prophecy of the end of the world will come true and The Great King of Terror will descend and destroy humanitythis being a detail that has activated the alarms in Public Security, who have taken action to avoid said event.

However, everything seems to indicate that that moment could come very soon, since various demons have been wreaking havoc, which clearly indicates that the end is near. But this is not all, since The Church of Chainsaw Man launched its plansunleashing enormous chaos that has given way to very unexpected scenarios and surprising revelationsamong them, the identity of its true villain.

After having neutralized the great threat posed by hybrids, a very interesting detail came to light, since Hot Breachone of the members of the Chainsaw Man Church revealed the main purpose of it, and also revealed the identity of the real villain that will unleash darkness in the world, for this is nothing more and nothing less than the Demon of Deathwho will descend to end humanity.

Finally I know has revealed that the Demon of Death is the true villain behind the end of the world prophecysince this powerful and almost invincible entity will appear in half a year to destroy humanity, so Kiga and Varm devised a plan to avoid it, since the followers of this sect did not make a pact with the Demon of Justice as many thought. , but with the Fire Demon, which caused 350,000 people will transform into Chainsaw Man doubles and unleash terrorwith the intention that the fear in the world towards the young chainsaw would increase and he would become much stronger.

The Church of Chainsaw Man’s plan, no matter how crazy it may seem, is very successfulsince, in this way, the young chainsaw would become stronger alongside Yoru, and in this way they could have a chance of defeating the Demon of Deathsince this is the most powerful of the Four Horsemen, which clearly foreshadows that this could be the definitive villain of the series.

Without a doubt, this interesting revelation has laid the groundwork for an epic confrontation to take place in the seriessince Chainsaw Man and the War Demon They will have to deal with the feared and powerful Demon of Deathso the chaos that arose in the last chapters was a necessary evil for both to gain more power and prepare to fight the King of Terror who will descend to plunge the world into total darkness.

Join the conversation