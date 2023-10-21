Famine’s intentions and plans in Chainsaw Man have finally been revealed.

The plans of Famine, the Famine Demon, have been revealed in detail in the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man.

Join the conversation

The Chainsaw Man manga is going through one of its best moments, as it has been revealing details that will be crucial for the outcome of the plot. Furthermore, the true intentions of the so-called “Church of Chainsaw Man” have been shown. Tatsuki Fujimoto’s work is definitely making preparations for its climax.

But that’s not all, since the most recent chapter of the Chainsaw Man manga, chapter 146, has also revealed what Famine’s true plans are, the Demon of Famine and who belongs to the Four Horsemen, to stop what seems to be the definitive villain of the series, the Demon of Death. Below, we will tell you all the details, but there are spoilers too.

Famine’s true plans have been revealed

As we have mentioned, all the clues and recent chapters confirm that the Chainsaw Man manga is making preparations for a big event which could be a turning point in the series. And since Nostradamus’ prophecy was revealed, many bad things have happened in the world of Denji.

It’s no secret to anyone that the second part of Chainsaw Man has presented a lot of themes and has played with certain elementsbut no real details had been revealed about the intentions of the characters, such as Famine, the Famine Demon.

But the most recent chapter of the manga, 146has not only revealed who could be the true final enemy of this series, but also what Famine’s intentions are, since he is a character who had always been working from the shadows and readers did not very well understand his motivations, since he did not They were clear.

Fortunately, The Chainsaw Man church bombings were preventedin which some of the weapon hybrids also participated, who were stopped by Quan Xi, showing the return of one of the best Demon Slayers.

Also the existence of a powerful demon that was becoming stronger and stronger was revealed as he made pacts with humans, which is why the “church of Chainsaw Man” was created in the first place, allowing people to marry and make a pact with this entity, known as the Fire Demon.

But that’s not all, because while Yoshida faces Asa Mitaka, Varm Breach was arrested by Public Security. And at this point, the young hybrid revealed that, he, Together with Famine, they have been devising a plan to fight against the definitive threat of this world, the Demon of Death.

Varm also reveals that Famine’s plan is to make all humans They are terrified of Chainsaw Man and warso that Denji and Asa can become powerful enough to face the Demon of Death.

At first, Denji didn’t believe Varm’s story, but suddenly Nayuta appeared to make it clear that they are not inventions and that the Demon of Death is terribly powerful. Furthermore, he points out that he now understands what her sister, Famine’s, intentions were with all of her appearances.

And the thing is, Chainsaw Man’s church is nothing more than a facade for a group of murderers who kill in the name of this demon. In this way, he wants to use them to spread panic and terror through the city streets, making people afraid of Chainsaw Man, instead of considering him a hero. Likewise, they will fear war, strengthening Yoru.

Everything seems to indicate that Famine’s plan is working, since the actions latest from Chainsaw Man’s church have caused chaos in the city, turning its members into demons similar to Chainsaw Man. This has fueled the fear of civilians, who have stopped believing that Denji’s alter ego is a hero, and now see him more as an evil entity.

For Nayuta’s reaction It can be understood that the Death Demon is incredibly powerful, which makes Famine’s plans make sense. We have to wait to find out new details about it.

Join the conversation