Chapter 146 of the Chainsaw Man manga has left Yoshida’s life hanging by a thread.

The Chainsaw Man manga has had a wonderful development, since Tatsuki Fujimoto has created an environment in which uncertainty reignssince each event that has occurred in the series has given way to complete chaos and confusion among the fans, who have been impressed by the treatment that the mangaka has given to the story.

And it is that, The last chapters of the Chainsaw Man manga have had very interesting revelationssince they have finally been discovered the true plans of the Church of Chainsaw Manwhich has been very involved in all the chaos that has recently broken out, which has led the members of Public Security to decide to take action and dismantle this sect.

Likewise, the entire chaotic scenario that has developed has prepared the ground for darkness to take over the world, which portends that many of the characters who have played an important role in this second part of the manga could be in serious dangeras is the case of Yoshidawho has had a relevant participation in recent events, a detail that could have put his life at stake.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #146 of the Chainsaw Man manga.

Yoshida’s life could be hanging by a thread

Hirofumi Yoshida has been one of the characters that He has had greater participation in the second part of the Chainsaw Man mangabecause this young man from Public Security has been very involved with Denji, exercising a kind of control over the young chainsaw man, and preventing him from making some mistakes.

Yoshida’s importance has grown as the plot has developedas it has been decisive at various times in the series, neutralizing any threat that could affect Denji or could put the peace established by Public Security at risk.

However, Yoshida might have made a misstep in the most recent chaptersince after the motivations of the Church of Chainsaw Man were revealed, the young man from Public Security went after Asa Mitaka to arrest her, since she had become the face of this organization, but upon arriving at her apartment, Asa is willing to fight so he tries to turn his apartment into a weapon, which forces Hirofumi to use force and cut off his arm.

Yoshida’s action could cost him dearlysince everything seems to indicate that a confrontation between this young man and Yoru is about to take place, since The War Demon has increased its powersso he will surely want to make use of them when fighting Hirofumi, which leaves his life hanging in the balance.

In fact, Yoru has been increasing his power, thanks to Famine’s plan, since she has been pulling the strings so that the War Demon and Chainsaw Man increase their strengthand in this way be able to defeat the Demon of Death, the villain who will descend soon and unleash chaos on Earth, so Yoshida’s action could be the perfect excuse for Yoru use his powers on this young manwho has put his life on the line.

Notably Yoshida is a skilled adversary, so it will not be easy for Yoru to defeat this young man.who could have some trick up his sleeve to get rid of this terrible situation that has left his life hanging by a thread, since everything seems to indicate that it is inevitable that a confrontation will take place between this young man and the Demon of War.

Many fans have already speculated that, Indeed, Yoru will fight a battle with Yoshida, completely humiliating himthis being the ideal moment for this Demon to show its powers, since Kiga’s plan has gone perfectly, so the War Demon has recovered part of its immeasurable power.

It remains to wait for the plot to develop see how Yoshida manages to make up for this whole situation that has put his life at stakesince the young man from Public Security is in great trouble for his action against Asa.

