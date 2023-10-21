Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga has won for the third consecutive time in the “Best Manga” category at the Harvey Awards.

A new triumph for Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man It has not simply been one of the most surprising animes of the second half of last year, its manga version is a huge bestseller and some of its latest story arcs the adjective unpredictable could be an understatement. Added to this success is an excellent reception among professional critics crowning it as one of the most recommended mangas today.

Its visibility is such that it has monopolized for years some international awards as interesting as the Harvey Awards, an annual event that has had a “Best Manga” category since 2018 and this year the work created by Tatsuki Fujimoto has won the victory for the third consecutive time.

Chainsaw Man adds successes and reaffirms itself as one of the best mangas today

The place where the winner was announced was none other than New York Comic-Con and this manga starring such interesting characters has managed to be nominated for the Harvey Awards with this triumph the best manga of the last 3 years, chaining 3 consecutive victories.

This merit is even greater considering the competition you have faced this year, Among the candidates were Shuna’s Journey by Ghibli master Hayao Miyazaki or the fun Spy x Family by Tatsuya Endo, which is currently airing the second season of its anime version. Cat + Gamer by Wataru Nadatani and Goodbye, Eri by Fujimoto himself deserve special mention, a one-shot (self-contained manga of a single volume) that does not leave the reader indifferent.

The Chainsaw Man sleeve continues to surprise its readers and in its most recent chapters and story arcs it has rescued some key characters from the story of its first part from the past. Its fast-paced plot is currently divided into 15 volumes, the first 11 being those that correspond to the first part of its plot. In Spain, the first 14 are available for purchase, being dated the arrival of volume 15 to our country for this same year.

