Yoru and Yoshida could have a big confrontation in the future events of the series.

Chainsaw Man’s most recent arc has been one of the most impactful the series has had, as it has been full of mysteries that have generated great uncertainty in fansSo, as usual, Fujimoto has made the enigma the epicenter of the storygiving way to endless possibilities and confusing scenarios that have kept fans in suspense in this second part of the manga.

And it is that in the last chapters of the manga the return of the Demons of Weapons could be observed, since some of them tried to cause a disturbance after his appearancesince they had been acting under the orders of the controversial Church of Chainsaw Man, which is currently in the eye of the hurricane.

In fact, the most recent chapter of the manga has generated more doubts in fans regarding the purpose of the Church of Chainsaw Man, since after the planned massacre of the hybrid members of this cult had been thwarted, the order was given to arrest the members of said organization, including Asa Mitaka, the one possessed of Yoruthe Demon of War, who After what was seen in this episode, he will fight a confrontation with Yoshida.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for chapter #145 of the Chainsaw Man manga.

Yoru and Yoshida could have a great confrontation

The second part of the Chainsaw Man manga has focused on addressing the plot from Asa Mitaka’s perspective, who has had a very interesting participation in some of the chaotic events that have arisen. However, Fujimoto gave some twists to the story that opened different plot threads that have generated certain doubts in followers.

In addition, the most recent chapter of the manga has shown one of those surprising twists that Fujimoto usually gives to the plot, since, after the attempted terrorist attack by the Weapons hybrids had been thwarted, Public Security quickly carried out the task of dismantling the Church of Chainsaw Man , because this has become a complete threat with extremely unknown purposes. It is because of that, some SP members have decided to go after Asa Mitakawho had become the face of this organization.

During this chapter, Several members of Public Security have arrived at Asa’s apartment to arrest her., but, possessed by the Demon of War, refusing to surrender, she has decided to confront them, so she has tried to turn her own building into a weapon. However, she is stopped just in time by Yoshida, who makes a shocking entrance by cutting off his armwhich clearly anticipates a battle between the young Demon hunter and Yoru.

Yoshida’s arrival disrupts Asa’s plans, so obviously, Yoru will take his place to fight. against the demon hunter, who from the beginning has shown a defiant attitude towards the possessed young woman, which portends that this is the perfect moment for both Yoshida and the War Demon to show some of their true power.

The confrontation between Yoshida and Yoru has been brewing for some time now.as the young demon hunter has had a very harsh stance against Asa Mitaka, letting her know that he does not want her near Denji for any reason, which clearly sets the stage for a surprising battle in which Yoru finally demonstrates the power they possess. the Four Horsemen.

Furthermore, it should be noted that Yoshida has been a very mysterious individual since his introductionsince many theories have been developed about this character and the possible relationship that he would have with the Demon of Death, so this confrontation against Yoru could be crucial to learn more details about the young Demon hunter.

It remains to wait for the plot to continue developing to see what this confrontation between Yoru y Yoshidawell They both haven’t had the chance to show their true power..

