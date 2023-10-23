In the video game Spider-Man 2 we can do the legendary Chadwick Boseman greeting as Black Panther.

Spider-Man 2 is finally out and in addition to delivering a mind-blowing gameplay experience, the sequel also offers a touching tribute to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

Marvel Studios paid tribute to this beloved actor in several appropriate ways. But above all, the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) served as an emotional farewell to Chadwick Boseman and the iconic superhero.

Now each player will be able to do the same.

In Spider-Man 2, if you decide to visit the Wakanda Embassy in Midtown, you will notice that the street has been renamed Boseman Way. As you approach the Embassy doors as Miles Morales, you will be prompted to press the triangle button. As you do so, Miles will perform the Wakanda Forever salute.

This touching gesture is a fitting tribute to an actor who inspired countless people through his portrayal of T’Challa.

Even though Spider-Man 2 has just hit the market, it has already been announced that it will get a New Game Plus mode before the end of 2023. Rumors are also circulating about the possibility of Venom playing a major role in a spin-off or downloadable content (DLC). With this in mind, Insomniac is sure to continue adding more details, homages, and hidden secrets to the mix in the coming weeks and months.

Official synopsis of the video game:

“Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, themselves and their loved ones from the monstrous Venom.”

“Explore Marvel’s sprawling New York with faster web movement and new Web Wings, quickly switching between Peter and Miles to experience different stories, epic new abilities, and high-tech gear.”

Spider-Man 2 y Venom

“Utilize Peter’s symbiote abilities and Miles’ explosive bioelectric powers in battle against Marvel’s iconic new supervillains, including an original version of a symbiote-infused Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and many more. ”.

Spider-Man 2 is now available to purchase worldwide for PS5. Have you already played it? Do you like the tribute to Chadwick Boseman? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.