Here’s another interesting news from the Campania brand CGM. It’s called 560 MAD and it’s the new ECE 2206 modular helmet with top-of-the-range P/J approval, positioned in a medium-high range. It’s a product made with an external shell in two sizes in fiberglass or carbon (MAD PRO version). Let’s look at the other features together.

The visor is designed to accommodate Pinlock lenses and the 100% MAX VISION PINLOCK 70 is included in the package. The interior of the helmet is removable, thermoformed hexagonal for a best wearing comfort, they are made with ExtraCool fabric. They are also equipped with high visibility bands and I must say that the fit is interesting. With my skull shape I only noticed greater (slight) pressure only at the temples.

It should also be noted that as the current trend dictates, the internal padding is made with a special accommodation for the temples of the glasses and with provision for an intercom. The features include the nose deflector, the micrometric metal buckle and the elastic strap holder. I really liked the product for its design, interior design, visor release, quality of the padding sponges and chin guard locking-unlocking system.

Good air flow from the chin guard entrance. The front one is less full-bodied.

Not let’s talk about weights, sizes and prices. Here they are in order

-PESO TAGLIA M (CARBON) 1450 +/- 50GR PESO TAGLIA M (FIBERGLASS) 1500 +/- 50GR

-Scala taglie: XS 53-54 cm S 55-56 cm M 57-58 cm L 59-60 cm XL 61-62 cm XXL 63-64 cm

– Prezzi: 560C MAD PRO (vers. Carbon) € 475,80 560A MAD MONO (vers. Fiberglass monocolore) € 329,40 560G MAD RIDE (vers. Fiberglass grafica) € 347,70

If you want to see the official CGM product presentation video, click here: https://youtu.be/ZCY9Vz0iMQs

To conclude. When I talk about helmets I also like to give some indications on the prices of accessories, useful in case of breakage or replacement due to wear and age. My advice is in fact, that of always keeping the helmet in perfect conditionwith the replacement of its components (visor, interior, mechanisms) which “deteriorate” over time.

CGM is one of the few brands that provides, as a replacement, all the components of the helmet and I underline all and communicates the price. Well done! Here they are: TRANSPARENT visor €26.84 50% SMOKE internal visor €24.40 Transparent Pinlock® anti-fog lens €30.50 Visor fixing kit €15.25 Chin guard air intake €14.64 Front air intake €14.64 Interior kit €42.70 Neck roll with cheek pads €20.74 Cover deflector €14.64 Nose deflector €14.64 Elastic strap holder €7.32 Notched strip with micrometric closure €12.20

Info: CGM ITALIA

For questions or doubts about this product or others write to me on IG: https://www.instagram.com/mauriziovettorpower/