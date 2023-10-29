Let’s discover the new CGM 560 Mad Pro Carbon helmet, the top of the range modular helmet from the rapidly growing company from Campania. A qualitatively advanced product, full of meticulous details. We animated it to discover all its details. Has outer shell in two sizes, made of carbon (in our case) or in fiber for the rest of the range, which guarantees maximum safety with limited weight. The visor has anti-scratch treatment, is tilting, with lock in closed position and aerodynamic upper profile and retractable sun visor; it is designed to house the Pinlock 70 lens, included in the package. The 560 has an Air Stream System ventilation system with two ducting zones, inlet and outlet. The double P/J approval allows the wearer to ride in complete safety with the helmet open or closed. The removable helmet interiors, thermoformed hexagonal for a better fit, are made with ExtraCool fabric and equipped with high visibility bands. The internal padding is made with a special accommodation for the temples of the glasses and with provision for an intercom. The chin and neck deflectors prevent air from entering the helmet, increasing its stability and silence. The features include the nose deflector, the micrometric metal buckle and the elastic strap holder. The weight of the small shell is 1,450 g, that of the large one is 1,500 g. The price of the Carbon version is 475.80 euros. Available in sizes XS to XXLin the colors white, satin anthracite, matt black, black/red, graphite/fluorescent yellow and carbon, in the various versions 560C, 560A and 560G. Below, you can see our video reviewin which the CGM 560 Mad Pro Carbon was analyzed through our animation.