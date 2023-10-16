No data available, but this video circulating on social media of the freestyler Ronnier Renner is quite clear: we can expect an electric CFMOTO Cross bike soon

October 16, 2023

“Something electricfying” dice Ronnie Renner at the beginning of the video published on his social media which shows him riding a motorbike he has never seen before: one CFMOTO from electric Cross! Ronnie is a ex-freestyler known for his records and his career also in motocross and, at least at the moment, he is the first to directly give us news of an electric motocross bike made by the Chinese manufacturer.

No data, but only dynamic images that refer to future technical – and we believe also market – information regarding the new CFMOTO. We certainly know what the bike is born together with the American R&D of the Chinese manufacturerR&D which generally deals with quad CFMOTOvery sold and obviously used especially off-road.

The layout of the motorbike appears conventional all in all: from the photo taken from the video and which you see at the beginning, it is clear the intent to concentrate the masses where we usually find the combustion engine, while in the prototype we do not see the pedal rear brake which – but it is yet to be confirmed – should instead be operated by the lever on the left on the handlebar (unlike the Honda CR Electric intended for competitions which maintains the rear foot brake), and the pedal on the left is also missing to prove the absence of the gearbox. It’s difficult to be precise, but we couldn’t see a radiator, so let’s assume the absence of liquid cooling for the batteries or for the engine.

What to expect? We don’t know if the Cross electric CFMOTO will be spotted at EICMAbut we are ready to bet that we will soon hear about her, initially in the United States but certainly with rapid evolution also in Europe.