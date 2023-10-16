In the world of cross, the first electric to arrive on the market was the Strak Varg, but it could soon be joined by another model. In fact, a video has appeared on YouTube depicting a CFMOTO brand cross bike, developed by a collaboration between the brand’s Chinese R&D and the American one. This is a “ghost” apparition since we know nothing on a technical level, nor about its possible arrival in Europe.

However, it is a third electric model in the world of cross, which suggests a possible change in the category: in addition to the Strak Varg and the CFMOTO, Honda recently announced participation in the Japanese motocross championship with its CR Electric prototype, driven by former Supercross champion Trey Canard.

Returning to CFMOTO, the lines of the bike are essential as required by the world of cross, where weight reduction in favor of agility is a fundamental theme. An interesting detail is the probable lack of the radiator, which therefore suggests air cooling for the batteries.