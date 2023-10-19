When the receipt of the Federal electricity commission (CFE) reaches home, many start to tremble, that is why here we share valuable information about the way to save on electricity consumption so that your pocket does not go empty.

Saving is not easy, but your electricity bill can help you do so if you reduce your electricity consumption by disconnecting some household appliances. that we usually use all day or much of the day and either because the plug is not within reach or simply because we prefer the convenience of not connecting and disconnecting, These devices at rest or the famous “Standby” generate an expense that can range from 20 pesos per month.

ESPECIAL / Selectra

The printer and the modem, the main enemies of your pocket

Selectra, a platform for managing and reducing electricity, gas, Internet, telephone and alarm expenses for companies and homes, performed calculations to estimate monthly energy consumption and expenditure, based on the power of each device at rest, leaving them connected 24 hours a day, every day and Rate 1 in basic, intermediate and surplus consumption, plus VAT.

According to these calculations, we can see that The modem and the printer are the devices that consume the most energy and that also generate a greater individual expense per month, which can range from 3.24 and 4.89 pesos, respectively..

With a lower powerbut from weight to weight, they add to the expense, There are smart speakers like Alexa, sound bars, or microwaves with an individual expense greater than 2 pesos.

Television, which is usually left on all the time, only consumes 0.41 cents per monthso maybe you shouldn’t worry too much, lor the same as the wireless telephone, which cannot be disconnected, but which only generates an expense of 1.22 per month.

It must be taken into account that these rates are for those who maintain a basic consumption price and that in total you will be spending 20 pesos per month, equivalent to 240 pesos per year.however, If you go to the excess consumption section, expenses will rise to 72 pesos per month and 859 pesos per year, all for not disconnecting your devices.

That is why it is important that you unplug each of them, especially during these holidays, when you will be away from home and it will not be necessary to use these devices, so you can give them a break and start your savings goal even if it is mid-year.

With information from Selectra

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions