The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE)in order that Mexicans can access a discount on their electricity bill, has launched a method for the monthly payment is more economical.

Is about “Small Demand Low Voltage (PDBT)” which will allow some people access a fixed monthly rate. The Federal Electricity Commission considers in the PDBT to small businesses that consume a maximum of 25 kw/h, as well as homes that do not have a transformer.

Under this measure, the CFE establishes a price of 4 to 5 pesos per kilowatt/hour, which can reach a maximum of 6 pesos, but this depends on the home, business and location. One of the advantages of requesting this change is that it has a fixed payment, no matter how much electricity you use as long as you stay below 25 kw per month.

Those who wish to make the change will have until October 31, 2023 to make the change and if you don’t know how to do it, we explain below.

How to change the electricity bill to PDBT?

To apply to “Small Demand Low Voltage (PDBT)” only you have to go to one of the CFE’s Customer Service Centers (CAC) and request a new contract. If the establishment is not your own, you will have to request it from the owner of the property.

In the case of housing, the procedure is the same: you have to go to the CAC of the CFE and request a new contract. You should compare the energy costs of your home, the rates you will pay and those you have paid to see what is best for you.

