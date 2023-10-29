If you want to improve your finances, the best way to do it is by investing and making your money “grow” so that inflation does not reach it, or failing that, it does not harm you so much. With the help of financial instruments you will grow your financial resources and ensure that they grow above the inflation rate.

If you are still new to the world of investing, don’t worry, you will be able to learn very quickly. Surely you have heard about the Cetes Direct, one of the safest ways to invest. Although these do not give returns as high as other financial assets, it is a safe alternative.

The Funding in Treasury Certificates are carried out from the digital platform of Cetes Direct, but you can also download the mobile application to manage your investor profile from your cell phone. If you also have the application on your phone it will be even much easier. We explain how to deposit funds through electronic transfer, take note.

How to pay in Cetes from a bank transfer?

The first thing you should know is that you can send money from your bank account through electronic transfers through the Interbank Electronic Payment System or SPEI.

Once you have your user account in Cetes Directo, you can send funds from your registered bank account. For this you will need the Clabe interbancariaso find it in your contract.

The second will be go to your bank application to register your account Cetes Directwhich you can register with the name of National Financial or NAFIN on the list of banks to make the transfer.

Once the activation and verification period has passed, you can make your SPEI transfer by selecting that recipient and assigning the desired amount to fund your account with CETES.

Stay up to date with the news and join our WhatsApp channel.

MM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions