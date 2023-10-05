If all goes as planned, the High Luminosity LHC (HL-LHC) will be ready by the end of this decade. In 2029, or, at the most, in 2030. This particle accelerator will be a fundamental tool for physicists at CERN (European Organization for Nuclear Research) in the search for the long-awaited new physics that with a little luck will lead us beyond the solid walls of the standard model. Getting it ready is not easy, but fortunately, the engineers and scientists involved in its design and construction have already overcome several important challenges that invite us to look forward with optimism.

In mid-March, CERN spokespersons announced that the new niobium-tin magnets for the accelerator were ready. Its exotic alloy acquires superconductivity when it is cooled with supercritical helium until it reaches a temperature of -269 ºC. This property is very important, there is no doubt about it, but their true superpower is precisely a consequence of this characteristic: these magnets are capable of generating a magnetic field of 12 Tesla. It’s truly outrageous.

To put this figure in context we only have to notice that the intensity of the Earth’s magnetic field on the surface of our planet ranges between 25 and 65 microtesla (one microtesla is equivalent to one millionth of a tesla). As we can guess, there is a good reason that explains why the LHC technicians They need such powerful magnets in this operating cycle of the particle accelerator: to increase its luminosity it is essential that the hadron beams remain very precisely confined at the collision points of the ATLAS and CMS detectors.

The HL-LHC aims to give us the answers to some of the big questions

To increase the luminosity of the accelerator and go from the 150 inverse femtobarns that occurred between 2010 and 2018 to a figure several orders of magnitude higher, it is necessary to act, as we have just seen, on one of the critical subsystems of this machine: its magnets . As we can guess, the niobium and tin ones that are being installed are very sophisticated. In fact, they are similar to the next-generation superconducting magnets that will be placed on the outside of ITER’s vacuum chamber with the purpose of confining the plasma inside.

The luminosity of a particle accelerator refers to the number of particles it is capable of colliding. This parameter is measured in inverse femtobarns

In any case, before moving forward it is important that we remember that the luminosity of a particle accelerator refers to the number of particles that it is capable of colliding. This parameter is measured in inverse femtobarns, so that each of them is equivalent to 100 billion collisions between protons. Of course, these are billions on a long scale, so an inverse femtobarn is 100 million million collisions. As we can imagine, a greater number of collisions between particles allows scientists to gather more information, so that once it has been thoroughly analyzed it can help them infer new knowledge.

At the end of last September, CERN spokespersons confirmed that they had successfully tested a prototype magnet designed and manufactured in Italy that is also necessary for the HL-LHC to function correctly. In fact, this revision of the accelerator incorporates several different types of magnets, so several countries are in charge of fine-tuning them. Italy and China are two of them. Broadly speaking, the main task of these magnets is to correct the trajectory of the particles that are being accelerated to maximize the number of collisions. According to the calculations of the HL-LHC technicians, four of these magnets and two spares will be needed. They will be made of niobium and titanium.

The fact that the tests with the prototype of these magnets went well is a big step forward. And it is because, as we have just seen, the HL-LHC needs them to carry out its purpose. And ultimately its goal is to help physicists find the answer to some of the most interesting questions that current physics proposes. Who knows, within the next decade physicists at CERN may discover the nature of dark matter and energy; under what conditions the breakdown of lepton universality described by the standard model occurs or how neutrinos acquire their mass. If so, the HL-LHC will have fulfilled its mission. Cross our fingers.

Cover image: CERN

More information: CERN

In Xataka: One of the mysteries of antimatter has just been revealed: we already know how it interacts with gravity