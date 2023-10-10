The past few weeks have been turbulent Unityand all because of the company’s decision – later partially retracted – to apply an additional commission on installations software created with the company’s proprietary engine. The whole matter was summarized by Emanuele Feronato in this special.

At this point it is not surprising news which is circulating at the moment: John Riccitiello, (former) president and CEO of Unity, has announced that he has left the company, effective immediately which he has directed for the past nine years. Riccitiello also leaves his place on the board of directors as chairman of the board. James M. Whitehurst has been named interim president and CEO, pending a permanent replacement; while Roelof Botha is the new chairman of the board of directors.

