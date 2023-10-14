In India, Dukaan’s CEO of an e-commerce platform found that his current customer service team was not delivering the results he expected to be satisfactory, as workers generally gave generic answers and could not answer complicated questions. the clients. It was for this reason that he decided to fire his employees and replace them with Lina, ChatGPT’s chatbot.

Something he did over a period of six months, after analyzing and convincing himself that this AI could transform the online customer service of his platform, making it handle almost all messages related to customer service. This is how the CEO of Dukaan made the bold decision to fire 27 of his agents from this department, replacing them with AI.

According to this CEO in a Washington Post publication, for him it was “a no-brainer to replace the entire team with a bot,” adding that “it’s like 100 times more intelligent, it’s instantaneous and it cost me like a hundredth of what I used to pay.” to the support team.” This is because the platform is available 24 hours a day and, most importantly, significantly reduces costs, considering that the most advanced version of ChatGPT, GPT-4, has a monthly cost of only $20 dollars.

Something that apparently could become a trend in that country, since as El Chapuzas Informático points out, conversational AI products will be “essential” for their companies in the future, according to a September survey of more than 300 IT and call center leaders, where 80 percent said they thought this would happen. But most worrying is that 52 percent of the companies surveyed reported that they had already invested in the technology.

Furthermore, Ethan Mollick, who is an associate professor at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, indicates that “In all previous automation threats, automation was about automating hard, dirty, repetitive jobs,” adding that “this “The threat of automation is aimed squarely at the most creative, highest-earning jobs that… require the most educational training.”

