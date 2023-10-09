SEMARANG VOICE – According to Atikoh, the Scout movement has great potential to prevent cases of bullying because it instills good values, such as nationalism and empathy for others.

“In the Dasa Darma of Scouting there is everything there. How can we empathize with other people, how can we provide care for the environment, Taqwa towards God who is One and Only and so on,” said Atikoh when he was the big apple at the commemoration of the 62nd Scout Day in the Alun-alun Purbalingga, Central Java, Monday (9/10/2023).

Atikoh emphasized that all parties, including parents and schools, have responsibilities and obligations in preventing bullying. He explained that if someone becomes aware of bullying, they must act.

According to Atikoh, this action could include reporting the incident to the authorities or a teacher. It is also important to keep reporting confidential to prevent further cycles of bullying.

“Everyone has a responsibility and responsibility to prevent that. For example, we don’t become victims, but we also have to have sensitivity. For example, if there is bullying, what can we do, for example report it,” said the wife of the future Indonesian presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo the.

According to Atikoh, education should start at home. How children can learn to empathize with society with education from their parents.

“Actually, the main pattern of education is how to do it at home, how children can learn to empathize with society,” he said.

Atikoh also emphasized that schools must be safe and supportive places, where students feel comfortable reporting incidents of bullying without fear of negative retribution. Teachers and educational staff also have the responsibility to monitor and prevent bullying in the school environment.

“Because if we look at the news, on social media, there is bullying. Well, the Garuda Scouts are actually at the forefront of preventing that,” he added.

Atikoh stated that the Scout movement will continue to be committed to forming young people with integrity, care and a spirit of nationalism, as the front guard in facing various challenges in the future.