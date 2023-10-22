For China, the phase of the Ming dynasty, which ruled between 1368 and 1644, was a period of great expansion and power, in which the country was very relevant at a regional level. The last of the seventeen rulers of the dynasty, Emperor Chongzhen, is however remembered as a poor ruler, who tried in vain to slow down the decline of the Chinese empire by eliminating the most corrupt officials, imposing new taxes and trying to quell the many conflicts that they divided the army and the bureaucracy. All this without managing to stop the incursions of the tribes coming from nearby Manchuria, on the north-eastern border.

Distrustful of his collaborators all his life, he had some of his best generals killed without adequately replacing them. In 1644 the same generals betrayed him and conquered Beijing. Chongzhen then killed his daughter and then hanged herself on a hill near his palace. After him he was appointed Shunzhi emperor, the first of the Qing dynasty to rule over all of China.

In 2016, a rather complete biography of Chongzhen written by historian Chen Wutong was released in China, with the title Chongzhen’s Past: The Last Scene of the Ming Empire. It was quite successful, but didn’t cause much discussion. A new recent reprint of the same book, with the new title Chongzhen: the indefatigable emperor who brought down a dynasty, is attracting more attention among Chinese internet users, who compare the historical figure protagonist of the book to the current Chinese president Xi Jinping. And probably for this reason finding a copy of the essay has suddenly become very difficult in China.

On Weibo, the main social network used in China, several users ironically discussed the fact that a writing on the cover of the book – “Between senseless measures and missteps, Chongzhen’s diligence has only speeded up its fall” – could be applied also to the government of Xi Jinping, which in recent years has often resorted to censorship and the elimination of its former collaborators, as well as having abolished presidential term limits. Furthermore, the country has recently been experiencing a period of economic slowdown.

«The book itself does not have much effect on Xi, but that sentence reflects exactly what we are all thinking: in recent years Xi Jinping has gone against every rule of common sense and also against the will of the people, we all agree on this », commented for example the columnist Wang Jian.

Perhaps due to these frequent comments on social networks, the new edition of Chen Wutong’s book has become very difficult to find on the internet in China. On most online bookstores – including the government-run Xinhua Books site – if you search for the book, no results simply appear, and the same happens if you try to search for the name of the book or its author on Weibo. A Financial Times reporter also tried to buy the book in person at several major bookstore chains in Beijing, as well as several independent bookstores, and says he was told the book was simply not available. However, some copies of the book can be found on sites that sell second-hand books, although at prices up to 27 times higher than those expected for a new copy.

“Xi Jinping is pretty much an imperial figure, and one of the main ways to attack him is to make comparisons with other historical figures,” Kerry Brown, who teaches Chinese studies at King’s College London, told the Financial Times. Brown believes that the idea of ​​censoring a history book whose main problem is an inscription on the cover «indicates nervousness within the Chinese Communist Party, at a time when the cadres (the party leaders, ed.) are trying to demonstrate the their loyalty to the government.”

However, it is not the first time that the Chinese government censors content or memes used to indirectly criticize Xi: one of the most famous examples is the one involving the cartoon bear Winnie Pooh, which many a few years ago associated with the Chinese president to get him around.