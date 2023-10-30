Whether you love The Witcher universe or can’t stop playing Diablo IV, these puzzles from Cenega (via Good Loot) are perfect for you.

If we love something about video games, it is that they provide plenty of material to make movies, TV series, comics, board games… or even puzzles. Who doesn’t like to recreate one of their favorite scenes?

This is what you propose The pricea prestigious Polish company that is dedicated to launching video game themed puzzles, through its branch Good Loot.

This is not the first time we have seen a ”gamer” puzzle from Cenega, which They can be purchased in stores such as Amazon or GAME. Do you like the Diablo and The Witcher sagas?

If the answer is yes, get ready for two new Cenega puzzles that are perfect Christmas gifts.

Will you have the courage to lift the Imperio Nilfgaard from The Witcher? And to face the fearsome Inarius from Diablo IV? Let’s see what ”pieces” you are made of.

Diablo and The Witcher puzzles, fresh from the oven

On this occasion, Cenega has been inspired by one of the most important factions of The Witcher and a key character from Diablo for its new products.

Both are of great quality, and you can now get them in specialized stores and on their official website. We already warned you that they are not easy to completeso you will be entertained for days.

Cenega has detailed the following characteristics, as well as the dimensions of both assembled puzzles:

Unique and dedicated graphics from the game developers. High-quality workmanship based on the latest printing technologies. Perfect combination of elements. Saturated and effective colors. Bending resistant. Refined puzzles with the canvas effect reduce light reflection. Renowned puzzle manufacturer in the European Union.

The puzzle of The Witcher, the renowned RPG saga from CD Projekt (based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski), recreates one of the most important factions in its universe, such as the Nilfgaard Empire. It has a total of 500 piecesand measure 48×34 cm.

”The Nilfgaard Empire is the greatest power on the continent, but Emperor Emhyr is not satisfied with it. Is he preparing the invasion of the northern kingdoms? He attempts to uncover all the pieces of the puzzle that make up the impenetrable ruler’s grand plan.’

As for the Diablo puzzle, it is based on one of the most important characters from Diablo IV, the latest installment of the series, which is one of the best games of the year. Measure 68×48 cmand is composed of 1000 pieces.

”Inarius was once an archangel. Driven by his love for Lilith, he contributed to the rise of the powerful nephalems and brought upon himself the eternal damnation of heaven. This ambiguous figure appears in the latest puzzles in the Diablo series. But be careful, this design is as complex as Inarius’s personality.”

What do you think of the new Cenega puzzles? Of course, we can think of few better gifts for this Christmas, especially if you love The Witcher and Diablo universes, which will bring us more bombshells in the coming years.