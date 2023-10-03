The words of Celtic’s Irish defender ahead of the Scots’ match against the Biancocelesti, valid for the Champions League

Lazio wants to start again after the defeat at San Siro against Milan, and is targeting the Celticthe team they will face for the second day of the group stage of Champions League. It’s already anti-eve of the match against the Scots and Liam Scalesdefender of the Scottish champions is preparing to face the Biancocelesti, immediately warning them about what will be the Celtic Park fort.

“Il Celtic Park it’s definitely a difficult place for other teams. We want to score points at home so we can be in a good position. We have to make it a fortressand take points away from these great teams when they come to play here. We know we can do it because we have the capabilities. We have to make life difficult for them and see how much good we can do in the group” – his words reported by the Irish newspaper Irish Mirror.

“It will be difficult, like against Feyenoord. We’ll have to sit down and analyze them and figure out what their best qualities are, that’s our focus this week. Every team in the Champions League is a difficult team, so we know we have to bring our best game to get a result. It will be a great evening of emotions with the players and fans. We have to recover well because they put everything into Saturday’s match. We will need the same energy, but there could be a little more space because Lazio will come to play.”

October 2, 2023 (modified October 2, 2023 | 7:51 pm)

