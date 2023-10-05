The Biancocelesti fly to Scotland for the second day of the Champions League groups: kick-off at 9pm

After Inter and Napoli, it is the turn of Milan and Lazio to take to the field for the second day of the Champions League. The Biancocelesti will be guests of Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic: kick-off at 9pm from Celtic Park in Glasgow. The match will be directed by the Lithuanian Donatas Rumšas, assisted by his compatriots Radius and Sužiedėlis. Valikonis will be the fourth official, with the Spaniard Juan Martínez Munuera at Var with the Israeli Roi Reinshreiber as Avar.

how does celtic come

—

Excellent start for Rodgers’ team in the Scottish championship: in the first 7 days there were 6 wins and only one draw, which is worth the solitary lead with 19 points in the standings. The Champions League, however, did not start so well: in the first match Celtic lost 2-0 at Feyenoord, finishing the match with 9 men. In fact, in the 90 minutes Lagerbielke, central defender, and Holm, midfielder, were sent off.

how lazio arrives

—

Little joy for Lazio in Serie A: the ranking says 16th position with only 7 points in 7 days. The Biancocelesti come from a 2-0 defeat at Milan. In the Champions League, however, the start was positive: on the first day, Sarri’s team overtook Atletico Madrid thanks to a goal from Ivan Provedel in the 95th minute, which allowed them to take home an important point.

where to see it

—

Celtic-Lazio will be broadcast exclusively by Sky Sport. The match will be available on Sky Sport Uno (channel 201) and Sky Sport 252.

