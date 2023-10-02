Singing the National Anthem at a sporting event, or any other important situation, always involves too many risks for the performer in question, since all the spotlights are focused on him and the possible mistakes he could make.

This Saturday nightDanna Paola He excelled with his interpretation of this Mexican song during the Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez fight. The young artist not only demonstrated her talent but, on social networks, she received praise and applause from users and the public who saw her live and on television; However, not all artists have had the same luck and now we remind you of some cases where they “screwed up.”

Coke Muñiz

In 1988, the singer and host had one of the most embarrassing moments of his career, prior to the fight with “El Maromero” Paez, as he forgot the lyrics of the Anthem and was immediately booed by the audience.

Ana Barbara

In 2019, the so-called “Queen grupera” was in the public eye by changing the lyrics, during an América match against Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium, because instead of saying: “Cina, oh country! your temples olive”, he said “olive”.

Vicente Fernandez

The late artist is another of those who changed the lyrics of the National Anthem when exchanging a word, suffering a rather uncomfortable moment. It all happened in 2011, during the inauguration of the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, in which instead of saying: “Cina, oh country! Your olive temples”, he pronounced “Cina, oh country! Your temples, my dear.”

Julio Preciado

The artist who flat out received complaints from the public for his bad memory was the former vocalist of the band El Recodo. In 2009, during a baseball event, Preciado not only did not follow the beat and beats of the music, he also completely changed the entire lyrics, which immediately generated snorts and shouts like “get out, get out, donkey!” “.

Maria Leon

The singer was not saved from these errors, since she also changed the lyrics during a Mexico City Series 2023 baseball game, because instead of singing: “by the finger of God he wrote,” he said “a soldier of God wrote “.

Angela Aguilar

The youngest of the Aguilar dynasty respected every word of the National Anthem during her 2021 performance in the “Canelo” Álvarez fight; However, what earned her criticism from the public was that she modified the tone of the melody and the speed at which she sang it.

