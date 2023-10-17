Suara.com – The Madani International Film Festival (IFF) was just held on 7-12 October 2023. There were 79 films from 26 countries screened at the event.

Apart from film screenings, this event, also known as Madani IFF 2023, also awarded Christine Hakim with a Lifetime Achievement. This marks 50 years of the actress’s career in the world of Indonesian cinema.

“We feel that Mrs. Christine’s films really depict the context of the world Muslim community,” said Inaya Wahid as the IFF Madani Advisory Board during a visit to the Suara.com office, Tuesday (17/10/2023).

Madani IFF is a film festival that highlights the lives of Muslims in the world. A number of Christine Hakim’s roles in the film represent the aims of Madani IFF.

“For example (the film) Tjoet Nja’ Dhien. He is a figure in the Muslim world too and Aceh, (tells) the struggle of Indonesia. It is very strong even internationally,” said the youngest son of Abdurrahman Wahid or Gus Dur.

Apart from Tjoet Nja’ Dhien, Christine Hakim’s film which is no less attention-grabbing is Leaves on a Pillow. This film, which was released in 1998, was shown on an international scale, at the Cannes Film Festival.

These two films, including another one, Di Balik Kelambu, are being presented at Madani IFF 2023.

Not just films, there is also a special event, Retrospective discussion: 50 Years of Christine Hakim’s Work: The Soul of Indonesian Film Roles.

This conversation took the audience to look back at the history of Indonesian cinema, through the works of Christine Hakim.

“We feel it is very important to celebrate 50 years together with the work of Mrs. Christine Hakim,” said Inaya Wahid.