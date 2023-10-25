Now all fans can Celebrate Halloween with Marvel since they have shared a video with their terrifying moments.

The MCU may not be the usual home of the horror genre, but in recent years we’ve seen scary elements infiltrate superhero adventures. Projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Moon Knight, WandaVision and even some scenes from Spider-Man: Far From Home, presented chilling moments. Even so, a video recovers all these scenes to celebrate Halloween with Marvel.

Last year, Disney Plus hosted the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first full horror fest with the special presentation of Curse of the Werewolf. But from now on, terror can continue to grow and surely has big plans for the coming years.

Here we leave the video to you.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, has confirmed that the darkest corners of the MCU will be explored further in the next phase of the shared universe. There have even been rumors of a Midnight Sons adaptation.

To celebrate Halloween, Marvel Studios has released a montage of spooky moments highlighting some of the spookiest scenes from their projects. The video includes clips from Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Curse of the Werewolf, Moon Knight, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ant-Man.

Ant-man

If you’re looking for an extra touch of horror, don’t miss The Curse of the Werewolf in color, now available on Disney Plus. The plot follows a secret cabal of monster hunters in a deadly competition for a powerful relic after the death of their leader. The series stars Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell/the werewolf, Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone and Harriet Sansom Harris as Verussa Bloodstone, among others.

Get ready for a Halloween full of chilling thrills in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

You can join our WhatsApp group with this link.