The UEFA president commented on the Azzurri’s situation: “I think they will win against Ukraine”

“Italy must qualify for Euro 2024, otherwise it would be a disaster”: Aleksander Ceferin, president of UEFA, spoke thus on the sidelines of the Frankfurt Book Fair, as reported by LaPresse.

Ceferin commented on the possibility that the Azzurri may not qualify for the European Championship in Germany: “Italy is too important” he declared. However, exclusion from the competition remains unlikely for the UEFA number one: “I think he will win against Ukraine”. Ceferin then dribbled through the questions relating to the betting case that has overwhelmed Italian football. “The players should represent a model of behavior” – he declared – “some are, others unfortunately not”.