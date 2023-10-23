DJ Claudio Cecchetto’s company

Chiaroscuro numbers for DJ Claudio Cecchetto who founded his third radio station last April (after “Radio Deejay” and “Radio Capital”) called “Radio Cecchetto” which broadcasts on the web and in DAB and can be listened to from the Android and iOS APP. Cecchetto, in fact, is 100% owner and sole director of Dj’S Gang srl which closed 2022 with revenues that rose year on year from 511 thousand euros to 697 thousand euros but with a back profit of 214 thousand euros from 320 thousand euros in 2021. The assets of over 10.6 million consisting of liquidity for 3.6 million include properties for 3.8 million while the net worth has risen to over 10.5 million having set aside all the profit for 2022 as a reserve.



The company then holds 51% of the record label Fri-Free Records Independent (Ffri) of which the remaining 49% is owned by Pierpaolo Peroni, known to music enthusiasts and professionals for having been Cecchetto’s partner and for having together discovered a plethora of talented artists. For Ffri, which also carries out artistic promotion and event organisation, revenues have risen to over 1.1 million euros from 494 thousand euros in 2021 and the profit progressed from 244 thousand euros to 638 thousand euros.

Returning to the DJ’S Gang, this was awarded last spring, for an amount of 35 thousand euros + VAT (for a total of 47 thousand euros) the artistic direction of major events and the territorial promotion of the tourist district of the Rimini coast. Cecchetto, municipal councilor of Riccione, recently presented his tax return for 2021 which amounts to 460 thousand euros to which can also be added a financial situation which includes four buildings and the shares of the DJ’s Gang.

