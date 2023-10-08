In addition, Ralph Diederen is also a ‘Pride candidate’ within the CDA. “I think it is important to propagate it in everything you do, because it is precisely the pluralism that we have in the Netherlands that makes us strong and it is something that is under a lot of pressure. As a white, highly educated gay man, I don’t stand out in many places, but a friend of mine who is transgender has very different experiences. I feel very safe in Beek. At the same time, in a small community, jokes or comments are also more likely to be made, but the strength here is that you address each other about it. If I indicate that I find it (the comment or joke – ed) annoying, I notice that the person I am addressing is usually more bothered by it than me. I miss that in national politics. Everything seems to be polarizing so much and I’m afraid we’re losing each other. People who are in the minority or are slightly different are the first to suffer.”