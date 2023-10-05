CD Projekt RED Creative Director Adam Badowski talks about Project Orion and the planned roadmap for the development of the Cyberpunk sequel.

There is no doubt that CD Projekt is at its best in years. After overcoming the crisis of 2021 and 2021 due to the initial launch of Cyberpunk 2077, the Polish studio is now expanding with new development teams around the world.

The numbers of Cyberpunk 2077 They are a real scandal. Currently, the futuristic RPG has sold a total of 25 million copiesmonths before celebrating their third anniversary.

And be careful, because the Phantom Liberty expansion has also started with a bang. More than 3 million players They are already working on this DLC, available for 29.99 euros for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions.

That is why Cyberpunk 2077 is heading towards its immediate future, which involves a sequel and an ambitious live-action project, which would do well to resemble Cyberpunk Edgerunners.

At an investor meeting, the creative director of CD Projekt has updated the development status of Cyberpunk 2which we know as Project Orion.

How long until the Cyberpunk sequel?

One thing is clear: Project Orion is still a long way off. It is true that Cyberpunk will not have more expansions, but at the moment there are several fronts open at CD Projekt.

Let us not forget that the Polish study He is also working on The Witcher 4, the remake of the first The Witcher, and the first multiplayer installment from the fantasy and role-playing saga. That is to say, Project Orion is perhaps the most distant development of all of them.

According to Adam Badowski (via VGC), creative director of CD Projekt, Project Orion is still in its early stages of development. Specifically:

”This project is at a conceptual design level at this time and will be designed by a team of veterans who were responsible for tweaking Cyberpunk 2077 and designing Phantom Liberty.”

Badowski has indicated that the development of Cyberpunk 2 will take place in North America, Vancouver and Bostonalthough half of the team will come from the United States and the headquarters itself in Poland.

At least, we know that the creators of the current Cyberpunk 2077 and its brand new expansion will be in charge of Orion, which is excellent news.

It is possible that the sequel to Cyberpunk do not rear its head until 2025, at leastbut what is certain is that it will come out before this generation of consoles ends.

Until then, you can enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Yes, the expansion Phantom Liberty and the latest updates (such as 2.0.) are exclusive to PC and next-gen consoles.