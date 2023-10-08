CD Projekt spent a fortune on Cyberpunk 2077 after its launch to save the reputation of the then-awaited video game

According to IGN, CD Projekt spent over $125 million on the Edgerunners patches and Update 2.0 along with the well-received Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.

On October 5, the company revealed that the expansion cost $62.7 million to develop and an additional $21.6 million to market. Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz said bringing Cyberpunk up to next-generation console standards, including the groundbreaking Update 2.0, cost the company around $40.9 million. Nielubowicz made the revelation during CD Projekt’s Investor Day presentation. The money spent on these processes amounted to 125.9 million dollars.

Cyberpunk was already one of the most expensive video games in history

Cyberpunk 2077, even before the update, had a huge budget. The developer spent $316 million, making it one of the most expensive video games in history. To put it in context, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt cost CD Projekt, without inflation, $81 million. Other comparisons outside of CD Projekt titles include GTA V with 265 million, Horizon: Forbidden West with 212 and The Last of Us Part 2 with a $200 million budget.

However, having a large budget did not save Cyberpunk 2077 from the many negative reviews it received upon its release, with the PlayStation Store eventually removing the game from the platform.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0 laid the groundwork for Phantom Liberty, which arrived on September 26 with Idris Elba. The update, which added more mysteries to the game and a reference to racing icon Kenny Block, completely revamped Cyberpunk 2077 with features like a new perk system and improved AI. In a notable change from player reception of the game, the updated game now has 87% of users on PC platform Steam recommending Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 will receive a live-action adaptation

Cyberpunk 2077 will also have a live-action adaptation. Game developer CD Projekt Red officially announced a new collaboration with Anonymous Content, the company responsible for titles such as the Oscar-winning The Revenant and Spotlight; and other titles such as The Marsh King’s Daughter or Triple 9, to develop a live action project set in the universe Cyberpunk 2077. However, it is yet to be determined whether the planned Cyberpunk project will be an episodic series or a feature-length film, as the project is still in the early stages of development.

Charlie Scully will produce Cyberpunk 2077 alongside Anonymous Content’s Garrett Kemble, David Levine, Bard Dorros, and Ryan Schwartz. The creative team behind the game will be involved in some capacity as the project continues to search for a screenwriter. The franchise also spawned an anime adaptation, Cyberpunk: Edgerunnerswhich CD Projekt Red and Studio Trigger co-developed for Netflix.

Cyberpunk 2077 está disponible para PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S y Microsoft Windows.

Have you already played Cyberpunk 2077? What did you think?