CD Projekt Red has invested nearly $125 million into improving Cyberpunk 2077’s image and restoring its reputation.

Cyberpunk 2077’s massively acclaimed expansion, Phantom Liberty, feels like a standalone game due to the developers’ investment of over $60 million into its development, and another $21 million into its marketing. This brings the total cost of producing the DLC to about half the development cost of Cyberpunk 2077’s base game.

Additionally, CD Projekt Red has spent a lot of money fixing the problems with the original release after its disastrous start.

Since launching in a troubled state in 2020, CD Projekt Red’s open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has received numerous updates, bug fixes, and even a popular anime on Netflix.

These actions have contributed to its growing popularity. Although some consider the game’s fundamental problems to be irreparable, CD Projekt Red has not abandoned Cyberpunk 2077. The release of the Phantom Liberty DLC, along with the free 2.0 update, has been met with enthusiasm from fans, who believe that the game has been “saved”. However, developing something like Phantom Liberty is not cheap.

During an investor presentation on October 5, CD Projekt Red revealed that Phantom Liberty’s total budget was divided into 275 million Polish Zloty for direct production expenses and another 95 million Polish Zloty for marketing campaign costs. . This equates to approximately $63 million and $21 million in USD, respectively, for a total of around $84 million.

By comparison, Cyberpunk 2077 is estimated to have cost $174 million to develop, and if you include the $142 million spent on marketing the game, the figure increases even more.